UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $37,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 26,354 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. bLong Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,361,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.4 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $523.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $481.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $523.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.18.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

