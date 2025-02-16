Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UIGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Ubiquiti has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Ubiquiti has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $8.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

NYSE:UI opened at $342.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.61. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $104.24 and a 1-year high of $469.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 532.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th.

In other news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total transaction of $347,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,407.16. This trade represents a 28.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

