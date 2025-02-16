Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Short Interest Update

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.75 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $42,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,490.92. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $44,346.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 180,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,781.52. This trade represents a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $377,154 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,490,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,928,000 after buying an additional 329,762 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,350,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,158,000 after buying an additional 69,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,877,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,814,000 after buying an additional 102,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,885,000 after buying an additional 48,264 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,491,000 after acquiring an additional 478,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

TWO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.53. 627,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.84. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.24% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

