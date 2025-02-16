Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Update

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tsuruha Stock Performance
Shares of TSUSF opened at $55.00 on Friday. Tsuruha has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $60.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.02.
Tsuruha Company Profile
