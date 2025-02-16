Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Update

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tsuruha Stock Performance

Shares of TSUSF opened at $55.00 on Friday. Tsuruha has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $60.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.02.

Tsuruha Company Profile

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical, cosmetic, miscellaneous goods and food products. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

