Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Update

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the January 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

TMQ stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $217.93 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trilogy Metals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trilogy Metals by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 10,929,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830,209 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 90.2% during the third quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 4,574,292 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,593 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 85.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,678 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 61,683 shares in the last quarter. Foursixthree Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,954,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 47,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

