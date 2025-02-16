Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) EVP Roderick James Mackenzie Sells 22,000 Shares

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 313,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,327.20. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roderick James Mackenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Transocean alerts:

On Friday, January 10th, Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of Transocean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $89,100.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Roderick James Mackenzie sold 20,000 shares of Transocean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $85,800.00.

Transocean Stock Down 2.6 %

Transocean stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.70. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transocean

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the second quarter valued at $412,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 404.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,459 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 48,479 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 290,993 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 112,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Transocean by 35.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,071 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.