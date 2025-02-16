Tranquility Partners LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $731,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Visa by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $353.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.94. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $356.08. The company has a market capitalization of $657.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.73.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. This trade represents a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,500. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,056 shares of company stock valued at $19,830,050. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
