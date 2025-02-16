Top Small Cap Stocks To Consider – February 16th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, BigBear.ai, AltC Acquisition, Serve Robotics, Jet.AI, Applied Digital, and D-Wave Quantum are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are stocks of companies with a relatively small market capitalization, typically ranging from $300 million to $2 billion. These companies are often characterized by high growth potential, higher volatility, and less liquidity compared to large cap stocks. Investors often view small cap stocks as an opportunity for potential high returns, but also higher risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 40,374,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,066,824. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE BBAI traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 83,917,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,240,612. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE:ALCC traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.62. 14,232,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.20. AltC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

Serve Robotics stock traded down $9.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.85. 53,584,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,570,236. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. Serve Robotics has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $24.35.

Jet.AI (JTAI)

Jet.AI Inc. primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.

Jet.AI stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. 104,183,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,865. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. Jet.AI has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $315.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.07.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Applied Digital stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. 42,892,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,388,150. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 52,042,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,239,728. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.10. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

