Top Retail Stocks To Follow Now – February 15th

Tesla, Apple, and Microsoft are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the retail industry, selling goods directly to consumers. Investors can purchase these stocks to take a stake in companies ranging from department stores and supermarkets to online retailers. The value of retail stocks can fluctuate based on factors such as consumer spending trends, economic conditions, and competition within the retail sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $355.84. 68,000,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,880,264. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.64. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.43, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.60. 40,828,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,424,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.59. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $408.43. 22,671,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,704,654. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $385.58 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.94.

