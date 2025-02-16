Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Follow Now – February 14th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Cellebrite DI, Bitfarms, HIVE Digital Technologies, MoneyLion, and Digihost Technology are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are publicly traded securities of companies that are directly involved in the blockchain and digital currency industry. These stocks provide traditional investors with exposure to the potential growth and volatility of the cryptocurrency market through equities of companies operating in this space. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,098,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,692,664. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.24, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $66.91.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ BTDR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.56. 1,627,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,654,527. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

NASDAQ CLBT traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. 1,096,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,367. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of Bitfarms stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 15,032,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,415,395. The stock has a market cap of $640.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. 2,912,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,589,351. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. HIVE Digital Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $419.78 million, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 3.46.

MoneyLion (ML)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

ML traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $87.13. The company had a trading volume of 28,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,874. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.25. MoneyLion has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $106.82. The stock has a market cap of $967.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.09 and a beta of 3.06.

Digihost Technology (DGHI)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc.

DGHI traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 396,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,373. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. Digihost Technology has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $90.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 5.54.

