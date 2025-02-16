Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 16th

Robinhood Markets, Cellebrite DI, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bitfarms, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the cryptocurrency industry in some way. This can include companies that mine for cryptocurrencies, develop blockchain technology, provide cryptocurrency exchanges, or have investments in various cryptocurrencies. Investors can trade these stocks on traditional stock exchanges like the Nasdaq or NYSE. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.28. 39,248,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,924,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

NASDAQ:CLBT traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.50. 2,971,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,856. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,237. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of BITF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,513,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,621,164. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bitfarms has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.91.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of HIVE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,221,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,176,283. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.54.

