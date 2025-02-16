Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 382,400 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 486,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,824.0 days.

Toho Price Performance

Shares of TKCOF opened at $43.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17. Toho has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $43.45.

About Toho

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software; and business related to merchandising rights, and other activities.

