TigerOak Management L.L.C. Takes $262,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 780,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,194,852.96. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,565 shares of company stock worth $49,235,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $451.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $376.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $454.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.