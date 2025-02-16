TigerOak Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Bank of America upped their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Down 2.5 %

RTX opened at $122.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $88.90 and a 52 week high of $132.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.