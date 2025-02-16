TigerOak Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 368,020 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 368,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,172,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 7.7% of TigerOak Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 737.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.74. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

