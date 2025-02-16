TigerOak Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 1,531 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 36,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ DVY opened at $135.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $114.37 and a 1-year high of $144.09.
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
