The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 1.0% of Congress Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $148,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,450,723 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $175,262,000 after purchasing an additional 67,386 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 32,794 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.53.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $124.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.