The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

The InterGroup Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTG opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. The InterGroup has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $25.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John C. Love sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $149,411.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 81.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The InterGroup in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The InterGroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

