Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,372.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,271.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,132.14. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $489.47 and a 1-year high of $1,769.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.