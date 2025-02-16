Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of TEI stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
