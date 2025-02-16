Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TEI stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.