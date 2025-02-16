Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Down 33.6% in January

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the January 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Templeton Dragon Fund Price Performance

Shares of TDF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 94,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,207. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Dragon Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 106,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

