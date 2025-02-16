Telecom Stocks To Consider – February 14th

Broadcom, Palo Alto Networks, and ServiceNow are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks refer to publically traded companies involved in the telecommunications industry, which includes businesses that provide services such as telephone, internet, and television. Investors can purchase shares of telecom stocks to potentially profit from the growth and earnings of these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.96. 9,589,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,262,070. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.45. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.64. 9,596,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,198,239. The firm has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.42. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $130.04 and a 12-month high of $207.24.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $986.24. The company had a trading volume of 910,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,073.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $969.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.53, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

