TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 1.9 %

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $144.25 on Friday. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $99.95 and a 1 year high of $144.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.62, for a total transaction of $2,352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,065,229.60. This trade represents a 15.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $182,906.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,089.06. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,289 shares of company stock worth $3,639,500 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,425,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,199,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,364,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,316,000 after buying an additional 1,016,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,707,000 after buying an additional 813,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,235,000 after buying an additional 547,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

