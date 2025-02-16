Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 48,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

