Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,323.50.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $2,141.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,475.85 and a one year high of $2,412.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,143.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,065.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 165.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.