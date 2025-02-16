Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 1.4% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,647.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,124,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,928 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 622,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,541,000 after buying an additional 18,569 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 481,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,277,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 445,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,447,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 431,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.91. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

