Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for about 0.7% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cameco by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 91,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:CCJ opened at $47.22 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

