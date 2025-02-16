Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,343 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $53.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $58.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

