Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,138 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $297,000.
First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.94. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $20.11.
First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.
