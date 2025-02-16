Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $100,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
