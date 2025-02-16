Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Taitron Components Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TAIT opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $3.32.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

