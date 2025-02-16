T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 0.9% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total transaction of $247,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,140.99. The trade was a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andre Almeida bought 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock worth $747,378 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $270.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $271.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.37.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

