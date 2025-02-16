SysGroup (LON:SYS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.61 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 23.45 ($0.30). SysGroup shares last traded at GBX 23.45 ($0.30), with a volume of 15,213 shares trading hands.

SysGroup Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.22. The company has a market capitalization of £19.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at SysGroup

In other news, insider Heejae Chae bought 800,000 shares of SysGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £136,000 ($171,176.84). Company insiders own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

SysGroup Company Profile

