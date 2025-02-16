Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Symphony International Holding (LON:SIHL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.39 ($0.00). Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 50 shares changing hands.

Symphony International Trading Down 8.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 26.80, a current ratio of 21.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Symphony International Company Profile

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

