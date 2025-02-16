Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of SEK 20.91 and traded as high as SEK 23.77. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at SEK 23.68, with a volume of 8,500 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is SEK 20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is SEK 20.61.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.70 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 17.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

