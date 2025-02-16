Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of SEK 20.91 and traded as high as SEK 23.77. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at SEK 23.68, with a volume of 8,500 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Swedbank AB (publ)
Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance
Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.70 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 17.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Swedbank AB (publ)
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.