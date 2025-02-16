Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $15.27 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 167,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,269,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,436,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,170,000 after buying an additional 1,784,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,193,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,325,000 after acquiring an additional 552,949 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,526,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,997,000 after purchasing an additional 557,492 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,749,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,807 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $86.10 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $83.20 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.38.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

