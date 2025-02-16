Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 176,485 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 176,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,529,000. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.3% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $61,160,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11,433.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after acquiring an additional 135,829 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 286,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,464,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $422,148.36. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,357.86. The trade was a 8.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 5,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $1,309,864.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,797,302.40. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,964 shares of company stock worth $20,622,925 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALNY opened at $256.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $304.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

