Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires 57,509 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3,922.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,509 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, bLong Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,463.68. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,097 shares of company stock worth $25,635,076 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $162.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $381.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $153.52 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.17%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

