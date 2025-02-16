StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

TACT stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.84 million, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.73. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.