StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
