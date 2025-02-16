StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Up 4.0 %

Siebert Financial stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.30. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Siebert Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 70.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 85,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

