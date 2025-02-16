StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2025

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEBGet Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Up 4.0 %

Siebert Financial stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.30. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Siebert Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 70.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 85,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial

(Get Free Report)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.