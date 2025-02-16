StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,695,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,933,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 541,773 shares in the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).
