StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MXC opened at $11.55 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

