Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Kurt Geiger

On February 13, 2025, Steven Madden, Ltd., a prominent Delaware corporation, announced that it has signed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire the complete issued share capital of Mercury Acquisitions Topco Limited, the holding company for the Kurt Geiger business. This transaction involves multiple entities including the Fifth Cinven Fund, Bain & Company, Inc., and Squam Lake Investors X LP, among others. Steven Madden, along with SML UK Holding Ltd., a fully-owned subsidiary, will be acquiring Kurt Geiger as part of this strategic move.

Get alerts:

The official press release, dated February 13, 2025, has attached details about the agreement as Exhibit 99.1. This announcement is made in compliance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, with the contents being classified as “furnished” information rather than “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

In a forward-looking statement accompanying the announcement, it was mentioned that the acquisition aligns with Steven Madden’s strategic approach to expanding in international markets, diversifying into accessories categories, and strengthening direct-to-consumer channels. These optimistic statements were made with an understanding that forward-looking declarations often involve inherent risks and uncertainties that might influence the Company’s actual financial outcomes.

The reported revenue growth and earnings expectations are part of Steven Madden’s ongoing strategies and market positioning efforts. The potential impact on the Company’s performance and its adaptation to industry changes, market competition, and macroeconomic shifts are all key considerations highlighted in the release.

The Board of Directors of Steven Madden unanimously greenlit the acquisition, leveraging a mix of debt financing and existing cash resources. The acquisition of Kurt Geiger, known for its brands including Kurt Geiger London, KG Kurt Geiger, and Carvela, represents a significant step for Steven Madden into broader market segments and geographies. The completion timeline for this deal is anticipated to fall within the second quarter of 2025, subject to standard regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Financial advisors and legal counsels have been duly engaged by all parties involved to ensure a smooth and compliant acquisition process. Solomon Partners, L.P., together with financial and legal advisors from various other firms, are strategically facilitating this impactful transaction for Steven Madden.

This strategic step towards acquiring Kurt Geiger represents a pivotal move for Steven Madden, signaling a trajectory of growth and market expansion in the industry.

For further financial details and a comprehensive analysis, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the formal filings and public disclosures made by Steven Madden to regulatory authorities.

This report is based on the disclosure in Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Steven Madden’s 8K filing here.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Further Reading