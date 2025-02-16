STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Position Boosted by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in STERIS by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Up 0.1 %

STE opened at $219.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.09. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $197.82 and a twelve month high of $248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.84.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total value of $365,532.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,363.04. The trade was a 12.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

