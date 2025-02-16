Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Trading Down 14.1% – Time to Sell?

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 136,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 141,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Down 14.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

