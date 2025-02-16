Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 39.4% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of SBUX opened at $112.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.87. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.47.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,542.96. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.