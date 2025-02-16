Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 39.4% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $112.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.87. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.47.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,542.96. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.