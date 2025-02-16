Stanich Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stanich Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Stanich Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,681,000 after acquiring an additional 277,818 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,795,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $560.69 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.60 and a 12-month high of $561.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $549.88 and a 200 day moving average of $533.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.