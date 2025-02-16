Stanich Group LLC Acquires Shares of 27,397 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stanich Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Stanich Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $185.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.79 and a 200 day moving average of $179.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

