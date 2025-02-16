SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Short Interest Down 29.8% in January

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 29,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Activity at SR Bancorp

In other news, insider David M. Orbach purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. This represents a 7.69 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $148,545. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SR Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SR Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SR Bancorp by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of SR Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SR Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

SR Bancorp Stock Performance

SR Bancorp stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. SR Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $117.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.21%.

SR Bancorp Company Profile

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

